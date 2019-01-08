  • Deputies: Woman behind wheel of car in drainage ditch had been shot

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old woman was critically injured Monday evening in a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called shortly before 8:15 p.m. to The Caden apartments at Rio Grande Avenue and Americana Boulevard, where they discovered the victim in the driver's seat of a car in a drainage ditch.

    Investigators said a search is underway for a possible gunman.

    Deputies said they are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and how many times the victim was shot. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

