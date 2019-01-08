Deputies: Woman behind wheel of car in drainage ditch had been shot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old woman was critically injured Monday evening in a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 8:15 p.m. to The Caden apartments at Rio Grande Avenue and Americana Boulevard, where they discovered the victim in the driver's seat of a car in a drainage ditch.
Related Headlines
Read: Arrests made in woman's shooting death at Kissimmee condo complex
Investigators said a search is underway for a possible gunman.
Deputies said they are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and how many times the victim was shot. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Read: Deputies: Man shot, killed outside east Orlando home near SR 417
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}