Family of 6 killed in early morning house fire, relatives confirm

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — A tragic house fire in rural Dixie County claimed the lives of six family members early Tuesday morning.

According to WCJB TV20, family members confirmed that Charles Pinner, Lori Pinner and their four children—ages 11, 7, 3 and under 1 year old—died in the fire that broke out just before 7 a.m. at their home in Old Town.

You can see the original report by WCJB HERE.

Friends and local businesses have quickly rallied to support the extended family in the aftermath.

Nikie Waits, aunt of Charles Pinner, described the overwhelming response to WCJB: “When we first came up this morning, just to give you a little heads up on what kind of person he was, you couldn’t even get around the street on both sides for the people that were running to come and support the family.”

As of the latest reports, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

