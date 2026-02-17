Seminole County teacher arrested for alleged sex with former student

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies arrested a teacher from Crooms Academy in Sanford for allegedly having sex with a student.

49-year-old Mackenzie Mclean, who’s a teacher a Crooms Academy, was arrested at her home in Lake Mary. She’s charged with a sex offense by an authority figure, as well as distribution of drugs. It allegedly happened back in 2024, while the victim attended high school. He was 18 years old at the time, and is now 20 years old.

According to the arrest report, Mclean “Groomed the student by buying him and other students’ alcohol, weed and other substances.” It states, “she would continue to provide him with alcohol, until he gave in and allowed her to use him sexually”. It happened over time, more than once. The victim told investigators, “Mackenzie would not stop screaming until he allowed her to sleep in his bed.”

17-year-old Omar Segarra says McLean was his economics teacher. His mother gave him permission to speak with us, “It’s kind of shocking because you don’t really expect that from people. We asked, “Was she a good teacher?” He replied, “I’d say so.”

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson released a statement saying, “Any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety, will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools.”

Mclean is being held in the Seminole County jail. She appears before a judge on Wednesday at 2pm.

According to investigators, the victim lived with the teacher due to family issues and was afraid to file a complaint.

