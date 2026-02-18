Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on lockdown after shooting threat, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — 9:53 p.m. Update:

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“Earlier this evening, a potential threat was reported at the Mori Hosseini Student Union on Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach Campus prompting immediate action from Campus Safety and local law enforcement. At this time, all students, faculty and staff are safe. Campus Safety and local law enforcement are currently on scene conducting an active investigation.”

Original Story:

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach is on lockdown following a shooting threat from an anonymous caller.

Campus security officials contacted the Daytona Beach Police Department to assist with the emergency response.

The university has initiated emergency procedures, including the evacuation of students from various parts of the campus.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a call came to security saying “I have a gun, and I’m coming to campus in 5 minutes, and I’m gonna start shooting.”

Sheriff Chitwood said there are no reports of gunshots as of right now.

Students currently in residence halls have been directed to stay in place as authorities investigate the threat.

