American Legion post fighting to save historic Cocoa building from termites

COCOA, Fla. — For 101 years, American Legion Indian River Post 22 in Cocoa has supported area veterans and the community. But now the Peachtree Street post home is at risk of being lost to termites.

Commander Ron Chabot says the building needs costly tenting and possible repairs for structural damage. The are expenses the nonprofit and its more than 600 members can’t cover alone.

“It’s for our veterans. That’s the main thing. Thousands have come through here. And that’s what it’s all about, helping veterans,” said Chabot.

Despite the building’s struggles, Post 22 continues to give back, recently donating $2,000 to Cocoa High’s ROTC program.

To raise funds, the post will host a Bike Run and Stars and Stripes Palooza on Oct. 11. The event is being made possible thanks to community sponsors including Island Cremations, Coastal Steel, Diamondback Firearms, Social Distance, Pinto’s Lounge and LaCourt Powder Coating.

The post has also kicked off a GoFundMe campaign.

