Amid ‘A/C issues,’ Timber Lakes Elementary School parents worry about hot classrooms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Just one week after students return to class, parents at one Orange County School are considering keeping their kids at home.

Parents at Timber Lakes Elementary School are worried about hot classrooms.

The school district said Timber Lakes Elementary is experiencing air conditioning issues because a chiller is not operating at capacity.

According to a district spokesperson, “OCPS maintenance staff has been notified and is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

In the meantime, Channel 9 crews watched as officials unloaded water for students and teachers to try and keep everyone cool and hydrated.

“It gets too hot. In Florida, you can’t go without AC,” said Timber Lakes Elementary school parent Eric Miller, “Hopefully, it’s fixed by tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, other parents Channel 9 spoke with said A/C issues have persisted at the school.

“They should have had this done over the summer. Fixed it, replaced it, whatever they had to do,” said one mother, “We had to prepare, they should have been prepared too.”

