Volusia Sheriff’s Office launches new parent volunteer program

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has launched a new parent volunteer program to help fill cross guard vacancies.

This comes after a fourth-grade student was hit and killed outside Sugar Mill Elementary School in May.

So far, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said only one person has volunteered to help.

“I thought I would get a lot of volunteers for this because I get a lot of complaints. Everybody is good at complaining but when you come up with a solution and day here is a way to do this because you don’t have unlimited resources, you can’t hire crossing guards,” said Chitwood.

He is pleading with parents or retired residents to step up to the plate. They would be trained by his staff and have access to all the same resources as a crossing guard. He said filling those positions has been a struggle and with nine vacancies right now, schools could use the support.

He explained crossing guards are placed at intersections based on traffic studies and where the little girl was killed, does not meet the criteria. That is where he believes the community could make a difference.

“Because it is a driveway and if you cover every driveway, you are going to have to have 400 budgeted positions. I can’t fill 115 of them,” said Chitwood.

