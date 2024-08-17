‘Art Imitates Life’: Ormond Beach to unveil realistic bronze statues

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A new set of art sculptures is coming to a city in Volusia County later this year.

The historic downtown Ormond Beach will host “Art Imitates Life” in November.

It will be a display of 13 hyper-realistic bronze statues from the late American artist Seward Johnson.

The sculptures will be scattered on Granada Boulevard and nearby parks along A1A to Lewis Street.

Guests can view the artwork until April 2025.

The Ormond Beach Arts District sponsored the art installation.

Some of the statues will be of common people doing normal things, while others, like “Rosie the Riveter” and “The Kiss,” relate to historical artwork.

There is even a statue that represents Claude Monet, a famous painter.

See photos of the statues below:

