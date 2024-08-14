Happy Frights, Haunting Nights makes a return to Leu Gardens

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Halloween installations are returning to Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando this fall, just in time for spooky season.

“Happy Frights” and “Haunting Nights,” run select dates from Sept. 27 to Oct. 31.

According to Leu Gardens, it will feature immersive worlds, fall-inspired encounters, a few jump scares, food and drink, and more.

Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased here.

Happy Frights is an all-ages trick-or-treat adventure through 13 immersive worlds.

Guests will be able to:

Journey through a mysterious swamp with some larger-than-life wildlife

Enter a world of clowns on the Crazy Carnival

Explore a hedge maze and meet the Mad Hatter

Enjoy hip-hop dancing aliens

Enjoy live music

Discover a realm of bubbling cauldrons inhabited by a tall witch

Eight trick-or-treating stations along the way

While Haunting Nights is an elevated Halloween event with chilling amusement for anyone 13 and older, Leu Gardens said.

Guests will be able to:

Look for Bigfoot on the swampy edge of Lake Rowena

Make it through a world of clowns in the Crazy Carnival

Dance with aliens

Celebrate Dia de Muertos with a frozen margarita and live music

Memoir Agency and Creative City Project are partnering with Leu Gardens to offer a new immersive Halloween experience.

Click here for more information.

