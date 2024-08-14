Daytona Beach and Daytona Tortugas to host groundbreaking ceremony for Jackie Robinson Ballpark

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach, along with the Daytona Tortugas, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of Jackie Robinson Ballpark before their game on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

The $30 million renovation project includes the construction of a 30,000-square-foot multi-story player development facility, that will include modern amenities such as home and visiting clubhouses, batting cages, umpire facilities, fitness and training spaces, fully equipped dining facilities, a multi-purpose community room and office space.

The project’s vision is to create a premier destination for baseball fans and players, ensuring Jackie Robinson’s legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Construction will begin in late 2024, with Phase 1′s completion expected in early 2026. Phase 2, expected to begin after the 2026 season, includes improving fan amenities such as concessions, the plaza area and restroom facilities.

The construction schedule will not impact home games at the ballpark.

