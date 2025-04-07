Carnival Cruise Line announces Port Canaveral as home to all-new cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Carnival’s setting sail on something big, and it’s all about family fun, music, and sunshine.

“Carnival Festivale” will debut in 2027, and call Port Canaveral home.

The ship will feature new dining options, its most family-friendly water park ever, and so much more.

“In 2027, we have Carnival Festivale coming. We’re going to lean into a music theme, which we are excited about. We’ve created a new family fun for all ages area we’re calling ‘Sunsation’ on the top decks of the ship,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy.

Carnival says more details on reservations and itineraries will be released this summer.

