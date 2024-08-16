See how a mobile gym keeps dogs active at Daytona Beach animal shelter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Halifax Humane Society is working hard to keep shelter dogs entertained during an over-capacity crisis.

A mobile dog gym is now being used weekly as a wellness and training tool for shelter pets.

“We focus on our longest stay, highest energy dogs so that those dogs have an energy outlet. They can decompress and be a little more calm in the kennel environment so that way when families come through, they see a very nice calm dog,” said CEO Sean Hawkins.

Hawkins said many people who adopted pets during the pandemic can no longer care for them and that the cost of having a dog has increased.

Even so, the goal is to find the more than 120 dogs at the shelter a forever home.

The Humane Society is also offering incentives for families to foster like paying them $50 a week and providing food and medication.

“We are just trying to get the dogs out of the shelter for a week or two. Then when the dogs come back, the family gives us a behavior report so we know those pets are great with kids, loves to sleep on the couch,” said Hawkins.

