Dogs, cats in urgent need of a fur-ever home in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is looking for residents to adopt or foster pets.

OCAS has an influx of pets this summer, with 215 dogs and no vacant kennels.

There will be two promotions to encourage people to adopt and balance the number of pets coming in.

Teacher’s Pet will offer a free pet adoption for Florida school employees if they show their workplace I.D.

Gold Medal Favorite will celebrate the Olympics. Pets in the shelter for more than four weeks will have a gold sticker on their kennel cards, and their adoption fee will be reduced to $10.

“We’ve had 196 adoptions since the beginning of August,” said Diane Summers, manager for OCAS. “However, we’re taking in more animals than we are adopting out. Kitten Season plays a key role in this, as we’ve taken in hundreds of litters of kittens. These little ones need foster homes to thrive.”

The shelter also has resources for people who want to be foster parents to a dog or cat.

If people want to re-home animals instead of bringing them to a shelter, click here for more information.

