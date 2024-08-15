Osceola County kicks off “Pet Alert” sticker campaign

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS Animal Services will launch a Pet Alert Sticker campaign.

Firefighters and Animal Services will offer all new pet parents a pet alert window sticker upon adoption.

The window stickers alert emergency crews that pets are in their home during an emergency, especially when pets are left alone.

The Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS Animal Services will also have the stickers available to all pet owners at upcoming outreach events.

