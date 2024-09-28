Amtrak to offer new daily train route from Chicago to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a new way to travel, Amtrak has a temporary route that runs right through Orlando.

Amtrak’s new route through the Sunshine State is called “The Floridian.”

It will take passengers from Chicago all the way to Miami.

The route stops in Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa and other big cities.

It starts on Nov. 10.

More information on Amtrak tickets and reservations can be found here.

