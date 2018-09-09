  • Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian near Longwood, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - An Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian in Longwood Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    The train hit the pedestrian around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Longwood Lake Mary Road, troopers said. 

    The pedestrian died at the scene. 

    None of the approximately 100 passengers aboard the train were hurt. 

    No further details are available at this time. 
     

