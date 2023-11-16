Amway Center to host Florida’s largest Diversity Job Fair as part of Florida Classic weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Before the Florida Blue Florida Classic Battle of the Bands cranks up Friday in Orlando, the Amway Center will play host to what’s being described as the largest Diversity Job Fair in the state.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, the Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair will feature more than 130 employers looking to fill more than 6,000 jobs.

READ: More than a game: Students, fans prepare for this weekend’s Florida Classic

Diversity Job Fairs offer employers an opportunity to think outside the box with less traditional hiring methods meant to attract candidates from different backgrounds.

Participants will gain access to a number of employment resources including career advice sessions, resume reviews and professional headshots all for free.

READ: Florida Classic: Here’s your guide to Saturday’s FAMU vs BCU game

For more information, and to learn how to register as an applicant or employer, click here.

Promoted as “the nation’s premier HBCU football rivalry,” the 25th edition of the Florida Blue Florida Classic between the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats and the Florida A&M University rattlers kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Downtown Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group