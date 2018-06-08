0 An end in sight? Owner says ‘I-4 Eyesore' could be done within a year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - After nearly two decades, the end of construction may be in sight for the future Majesty Building in Seminole County.

Many in Central Florida know it as the “I-4 Eyesore” and have been wondering for years when the building would be finished.

Channel9 found out the whole thing could be done within a year.

Drivers passing by the building will see some ramped-up construction action to meet that goal.

For more than 17 years, people have driven by the tallest building shaping Seminole County's skyline, but for much of that time, it's only been a shell of a building.

As year 18 approaches, construction still isn't complete.

"(It’s a) very patient community, and it's going to be rewarded by a beautiful building," said Claud Bowers, the president of Super Channel 55.

The 18-story building will eventually hold his broadcasting studios along with several floors of office and retail space.

And there's now visible progress as crews continue work on an 11,000 car parking garage connected to the building.

The price tag for the lofty project now tops $40 million.

"We're working as fast and as safely as we can to finish the exterior and we're starting on the interior in about a month," Bowers said.

With the current work pace, Bowers said they expect to finally move in in another eight to 12 months.

Bowers said he isn’t worried about the critics.

"We appreciate the patience and I think the building will begin to speak for itself," he said.

One thing that has really slowed down the project is the fact that the building is being constructed debt-free, with the help of donors and partners.

Bowers said they are still debt-free and plan to stay that way



