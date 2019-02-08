  • ‘An inferno in the middle of the night': Orange County apartment building goes up in flames

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people are looking for a place to live after an Orange County apartment building near International Drive went up in flames early Friday morning.

    Orange County Fire Rescue said it was called to Lexington Place Apartments at 1 a.m. Friday. The complex is 3 miles away from I-Drive, not far from the tourist district.

    Resident Ben Reeves said the smoke was “absolutely brutal.”

    "It was definitely an inferno in the middle of the night," Reeves said. "I’m still a little shaken up by it, it was a crazy experience."

    Reeves said he originally thought the fire could have been a false alarm. But he said as soon as he opened the door onto his porch he was hit with a blast of heat and smoke.

    “I ran out and just started banging on everybody’s door yelling ‘Fire get out! Get out! Get out!’” he said.
    Firefighters said no one was injured in the blaze, but at least six units were impacted.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

