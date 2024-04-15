‘Ankle-biter’: Brevard K9 takes a bite out of crime during home burglary, sheriff says

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County and Melbourne police said they stopped a burglary before the suspects could even get out of the house.

Deputy Adam Weimer and his K9 partner, “Grizz,” got the call on Saturday.

Police said when K9 Grizz raced into the home and two suspects immediately ran out.

K9 Grizz went room to room and found another man, Joshua Long, still inside.

He refused to comply with the deputy’s commands and got a bite on his ankle before surrendering, deputies said.

“Another great job by Deputy Weimer and K-9 Grizz, and of course, a great job by our partners at Melbourne Police Department for getting these suspects off of our streets and safely behind bars,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

The suspects are now facing charges of burglary and utility theft.

