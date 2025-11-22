Local

Anna Kepner, 18, died by suffocation on Carnival Cruise: Neck bruises found, FBI probes

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old high school senior from Titusville, died from asphyxiation on a Carnival Cruise in November, prompting a federal investigation.

Kepner’s body was discovered aboard the Carnival Horizon wrapped in a blanket, under a bed and a pile of life jackets, according to ABC News sources. She had shared a cabin with her 16-year-old stepbrother, who is listed as a suspect.

ABC sources reported that Kepner suffered asphyxiation due to a bar hold, which left two bruises on the side of her neck. They also stated there were no signs of sexual assault and no drugs or alcohol in her system.

Anna Kepner was a high school senior and varsity cheerleader from Titusville. Her death has led to an FBI inquiry as part of the federal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The exact circumstances of her death remain unclear, and the motive behind the incident is unknown.

