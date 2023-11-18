Annual ‘Battle of the Bands’ showcases sights and sounds of Florida Classic Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The annual Florida Classic “Battle of the Bands” was held in Orlando Friday night.

Fans of Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M got a chance to see their marching bands and others perform at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

Marching bands and dance teams from a dozen high schools across the state put on a show.

This event was all part of the Florida Classic Weekend.

The big game between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M University will take place Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the Florida Classic game and will have updates on Eyewitness News.

