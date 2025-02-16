Anticipation in fans build across Daytona Beach hours before the Daytona 500 big race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The roar of engines may still be a day away, but the excitement is already at full throttle in Daytona Beach. Fans from across the country have traveled in droves to Daytona Beach for Daytona 500 weekend.

On Saturday, people watched several races at the Speedway with sunny good weather, the sights, and the adrenaline-fueled atmosphere ahead of the big race on Sunday.

“For me it’s the experience. I’ve experienced a lot here just in a few days. It’s an adrenaline rush, and the last time I saw the 500 was when Dale Earnhardt died,” said Erica Jarvis, NASCAR Racing Fan.

All weekend, restaurants and bars have been busy, vendors have been seeing a rush of people as they sell racing souvenirs, and hotels are booked solid. Every year, the event helps boost the local economy. Business owners say they wait all year for the Daytona 500 weekend.

Read: Mac McClung wins third consecutive NBA Dunk Contest

“We’re very excited to see the people. Some people come back and see us every year. We’re looking forward to being here and having a good time,” said Crystal Leith, Vendor and owner of Sports Cards.

The 2025 race will be memorable for the Jarvis sisters. They will experience the Daytona 500 in person for the first time.

The Jarvis sisters, who traveled from Ohio, told Channel 9 their tickets are generational, passed down from their grandfather and now their brother.

Read: Sheriff preparing for Daytona 500 as if the ‘president is going to be here’

“We planned a sister’s trip to come. My brother usually comes, but it’s a bucket list check,” said Ashley Jarvis, NASCAR Racing Fan.

With race day fast approaching, the anticipation grows as engines fire up for the Great American Race.

Sunday, President Trump will be attending the race, which has not happened since 2020. Along with the amped excitement, security measures are also up.

NASCAR has posted on its site that all attendees should arrive early at the gates, allow extra time for delays and traffic, and expect long lines due to an enhanced screening process.

Read: Wind and showers move in on Sunday, as cooler temps come in through the week

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group