Apartment complex in Cocoa sells for $64.3 million

The Cocoa Grand apartment complex in Cocoa sold for $64.3 million.

The property at 305 Laredo Drive, off State Road 520 a couple miles east of Interstate 95, will get $1.3 million in improvements, including new landscaping and other amenities.

It was sold by Alabama-based TrimCor to New York-based real estate investment firm Sinatra & Co. in a joint venture with Stolar Capital. The deal closed July 31. Real estate firm Berkadia handled the sale for TrimCor and secured $46.9 million in financing from Citibank for the buyers.

