Near-record highs expected this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The early spring heat wave will continue Friday and into next week.

Central Florida will continue to see highs in the 90s Friday and through the weekend.

Orlando will be close to record highs on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures around 92 degrees.

Our area will remain dry overall with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Late Monday and into Tuesday, our rain chance returns.

Our next front will usher in a good chance for much-needed rainfall.

Following the front, it will be cooler.

Highs for a large portion of next week will remain in the 70s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group