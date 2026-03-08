Fatal crash on SR-44 claims motorcyclist’s life, injures truck driver

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where a motorcyclist died, and a truck driver was seriously injured on State Road 44 in Lake County on Saturday.

The crash involved a 2008 Ford F-650, a 2023 Indian Roadmaster motorcycle, and a 2017 Toyota Highlander.

According to troopers, the motorcycle and the Toyota were traveling westbound on SR-44 while the truck was traveling eastbound. The motorcycle was ahead of the Toyota at the time of the collision.

For reasons currently unknown to investigators, the Ford F-650 crossed the center line into the westbound lane. The truck’s front struck the motorcycle, which was traveling directly in the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The impact caused the motorcycle to become engulfed in flames. The rider was thrown from the bike and into the path of the westbound Toyota Highlander. According to investigators, the rider partially struck the front of the Toyota.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcycle rider deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford truck was transported to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander remained at the scene following the collision. That driver was not transported for medical treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated the crash remains under investigation.

