Apopka school on lockout following anonymous phone call about potential threat

APOPKA, Fla. - An Orange County school had an early dismissal Friday in regards to a potential threat.
School officials at Wekiva High School placed the school on lockout out of caution after an anonymous phone call about a potential threat, accoring to an Orange County Public School official.
According to Orange County sheriff's deputies, the school received a phone call informing them "two male subjects were on their way to shoot up the school." Deputies were notified around 1:10 p.m.
Deputies searched the building and parking lot but did not find anything.
During a lockout, students and staff can continue business as usual inside the building, but no one else is allowed on campus.
Investigators said they do not believe there was any validity to the threat.
