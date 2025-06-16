Severe storms sparked 4 house fires in Apopka Sunday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters in Apopka confirmed lightning strikes from severe storms caused four house fires Sunday evening.

Crews spent hours battling lightning fires from Alexandria Place to Rock Hill Loop.

The first call came in around 9 p.m. for two house fires on the 100 block of Alexandria Place.

Less than an hour later, another lightning strike hit a home in the 900 block of Offaly Court.

The third call came in at 11:09 p.m. when lightning struck again in the 4000 block of Rock Hill Loop.

Officials said two firefighters were injured during the evening and both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The evening highlighted both the unpredictable dangers of severe weather and the coordinated response capabilities of Apopka Fire Departments working together to protect residents,” officials said.

