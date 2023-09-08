Apopka police make arrest after bothers’ gravestones vandalized

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka said they have made an arrest after several gravestones were vandalized over the weekend.

Several graves at the Edgewood-Greenwood Cemetery were damaged and one headstone was stolen.

Apopka police said Thursday that they arrested 19-year-old Deshawn Russell in connection to the case.

Original report: Apopka police investigating vandalism, theft of headstones at local cemetery

Russell is now set to face an Orange County judge Friday afternoon.

Police said not only did they recover the missing headstone, they also recovered guns.

As for the victims of the crime, they told Channel 9 they feel one step closer to justice.

Investigators said Russell destroyed the gravesites of two brothers who were laid to rest together.

The graves belong to Carneilous Dennision, who was shot and killed in 2018, and his brother Camari Dennision, who died in 2017 when his bike was hit by an SUV.

According to Apopka police, although an arrest has been made in this case, it remains an active investigation with additional charges and arrests possible.

