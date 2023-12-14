Apopka police officer involved in Thursday morning crash

APOPKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a crash involving an Apopka Police Department officer.

Troopers said around 1 a.m. Thursday, the officer was traveling west on State Road 436 near Otter Lane when the patrol was involved in an accident with another vehicle.

According to FHP, a Nissan Sentra was traveling east along State Road 436 when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit the patrol car head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The Apopka officer and a 12-year-old in the patrol car were transported to Advent Health Apopka.

Apopka police said the officer was on a call at the time of the crash and the officer is being treated for minor injuries.

They did not provide additional details on the 12-year-old who was also in the patrol car at the time.

