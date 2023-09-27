Apopka police search for missing and endangered man with dementia

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka are asking the public for help to find a missing and endangered man.

Officers said Peter Lewis, 60, was last seen Tuesday in the area of Jecenia Blossom Drive in Apopka.

Lewis is considered to be endangered because he has been diagnosed with Dementia, police said.

Watch: Chief: Manhunt underway after robbery suspect opens fire on police officers in Orlando

Lewis was last seen walking from his home in an unknown direction of travel.

Police said Lewis may be unable to remember how to get back to his home.

Watch: Video shows severe weather in Seminole County as storms roll through

He was wearing eyeglasses and possibly long pants with a black and red short-sleeved shirt.

He has brown eyes and black hair with grey hair along the side.

Watch: Massive development proposal near Shingle Creek draws environmental concerns

Anyone who sees Lewis or knows where he may be is asked to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group