Video shows severe weather in Seminole County as storms roll through

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Wild weather moved through Central Florida Tuesday evening.

Severe Weather Center 9 monitored when there were tornado warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties.

While those warnings have expired, meteorologist George Waldenberger said we should expect more rain on Wednesday.

Our Seminole County bureau reporter, Jeff Levkulich, captured video of the heavy rain and lightning as the storms rolled through.

