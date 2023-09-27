More storms expected on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Storms rolled through Central Florida again Tuesday evening, prompting numerous flood advisories and a tornado warning as the storm generated rotation over Sanford.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the warning was issued at 7:23 p.m. and remained in effect through 8 p.m. as the storm approached Osteen.

A 67 mph wind gust was reported at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The warning has expired, and storms will gradually taper over the next few hours, but expect more tomorrow.

