APT Research lands Missile Defense Agency safety contract

HUNTSVILLE, Fla. — APT Research has been awarded a safety contract supporting the Missile Defense Agency.

The company announced it received the MDA Agile Professional Services Solutions Safety contract, known as MAPSS Safety.

APT Research said the contract will support safety, mission assurance, risk management, reliability and specialty engineering work across missile defense.

The Huntsville-based company specializes in safety, quality and mission assurance services for defense, aerospace, commercial space and other advanced industries.

APT said its work includes system safety engineering, software system safety, reliability engineering, quality assurance, hazard analysis, explosives safety, independent assessments and risk-informed mission support.

“APT was founded on the principle that mission success begins with disciplined safety and technical excellence,” Tom Pfitzer, APT founder and chairman of the board, said in a news release.

Pfitzer said the contract reflects the confidence customers place in the company’s employee-owners.

APT Research is a 100% employee-owned engineering services company headquartered in Huntsville.

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