Are your favorite fruits and vegetables full of pesticides? This report says yes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study suggests that consuming certain fruits and vegetables can lead to increased pesticide levels in the body.

The Environmental Working Group, known for its “Dirty Dozen” list, reports that individuals who consume more of these foods have higher pesticide levels in their urine.

The group’s 2025 Dirty Dozen list includes:

• Spinach

• Strawberries

• Kale, collard & mustard greens

• Grapes

• Peaches

• Cherries

• Nectarines

• Pears

• Apples

• Blackberries

• Blueberries

• Potatoes

The group recommends buying organic produce, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and selecting options with lower pesticide levels to reduce exposure.

The study highlights the importance of being aware of pesticide levels in commonly consumed fruits and vegetables.

