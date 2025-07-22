Argument leads to shootout in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is behind bars for allegedly hurting two people in a Volusia County shootout on Monday. It happened in the afternoon on Madison Avenue in Daytona Beach. “Just a bunch of people fighting,” described Daytona Beach Police Jakari Young.

The incident was reported right outside a business on Madison, right at the corner of Segrave Street, and the area was surrounded by police officers, and it was blocked off for hours. “We responded here for a person shot, but as we got here, there were actually two people,” Chief Young. The person accused of pulling the trigger was identified as 23-year-old Nathan Joseph Lee. According to police, Lee knew one of the victims and shot at them multiple times.

One of the bullets, however, hit a wall of a business nearby and struck the second person, who had nothing to do with what was going on, investigators said. Both victims are expected to survive. “There have been about five people who have identified the shooter,” said Young. “The shooter is in custody, the gun has been recovered, so there’s no further threat to the community.”

The motive for the fight itself is still under investigation. Police, however, did say a pregnant woman was allegedly pushed near the location and that could have sparked the incident. “From what it sounds like, there was an argument that led to a physical altercation that led to the shots being fired,” the chief said.

Lee is expected to be transferred to the Volusia County Jail.

