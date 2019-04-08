Armed home invasion suspects caught, Marion County deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies arrested two home invasion suspects Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said the two culprits were armed with guns and wearing masks when they committed the home invasion in Marion Oaks.
Deputies said they pursued the pair on foot into the Summer Glen subdivision.
Residents were asked to stay indoors as deputies continued their search.
Neither the names nor the circumstances surrounding their capture have been released.
