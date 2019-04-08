  • Armed home invasion suspects caught, Marion County deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies arrested two home invasion suspects Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    Related Headlines

    Authorities said the two culprits were armed with guns and wearing masks when they committed the home invasion in Marion Oaks.

     

    Deputies said they pursued the pair on foot into the Summer Glen subdivision.

     

    Residents were asked to stay indoors as deputies continued their search.

     

    Neither the names nor the circumstances surrounding their capture have been released.

    TRENDING NOW:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories