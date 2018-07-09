Police shoot armed man who barricaded himself in his Longwood bar

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Police on Monday afternoon shot an armed man who barricaded himself in his bar, the Longwood Police Department said.
Investigators said the man, whose identity hasn't been publicly disclosed, barricaded himself in Connolly's Pub at North Ronald Reagan Boulevard and East Church Avenue.
Police said the man had been speaking aggressively toward them.
The man is expected to survive.
No one else was in the bar, but there were people in a neighboring business.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
