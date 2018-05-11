Armed man ties up Altamonte Springs couple during robbery

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Altamonte Springs Police Department released a composite sketch Thursday of an armed man who robbed a couple at an apartment complex Tuesday.
Police were called to the Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs apartments near East Altamonte and Palm Springs drives after a couple who was returning to its apartment was ordered into the home by a man armed with a silver handgun, police spokeswoman Evelyn Estevez said.
"Once inside, the suspect ordered both victims to lay on the ground while he tied their hands behind their backs," Estevez said. "The suspect then took the victims keys and a cellphone before leaving the apartment."
The man was described as black, of a dark complexion with a Caribbean accent. He's 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and a buzz cut. He was wearing a short-sleeved white t-shirt, shorts and ankle socks with sneakers.
No one was injured.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
