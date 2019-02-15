0 Armed robber takes $500 in jewelry from couple walking on Cross Seminole Trail, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Cross Seminole Trail is a busy walkway that a lot of people use for fun and exercise.

But police said a couple in Winter Springs were attacked and robbed on the trail Thursday night.

The couple told investigators the suspect stole $500 in jewelry and took off.

Detectives with the Winter Springs Police Department were back out on the trail Friday morning, looking for clues into the attack.

According to an incident report, a couple told investigators they were walking east on the trail near the Howell Creek Trestle around 7 p.m., when someone came up from behind.

The male victim said he felt something metal on the back of his neck and he believed it was a firearm.

The suspect then asked them for everything they had. The female victim gave the suspect at least $500 in jewelry. He took their cellphones and threw them into the woods, and then took off.

Winter Springs resident Dallas Heirro said she usually walks the trail before sundown with her dog, which is a half-hour before the attack.

“Yeah, for sure, I'm going to change my routine, wow. That's scary to hear," Heirro said.

And that's what many residents who use this trail every day said. Most are prepared.

“No. I don't walk at night,” said Winter Springs resident Kelley Gilman. “I try not to walk when I know it's going to be empty on the trail. . . And I always have pepper spray with me cause, you know, you never know what could happen.”

Dominic Gilhuly and his wife Cathy said targeting people on the trail is not the smartest thing to do.

"I don't think it's a smart thief that would try to find somebody on the trail and try to get some valuables off them because most people don't have valuables on them," said Dominic Gilhuly.

Winter Springs police said they continue to investigate but have few details right now.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.