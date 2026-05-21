Armed robbery suspect faces federal charges in Ormond Beach robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man from Jacksonville has admitted guilt to federal charges connected to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Ormond Beach, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ahli Fields, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He faces a minimum of seven years and potentially life in federal prison.

Prosecutors said that on June 9, 2020, Fields and an accomplice traveled from Jacksonville to Ormond Beach to commit a robbery. They indicated that Fields supplied the firearm and remained nearby while the other suspect entered the store, threatened staff, and stole several thousand dollars.

Investigators later used cellphone records and location data to place Fields at the scene during the robbery, according to court documents.

Fields’s co-defendant, Nathaniel Cox, is still in jail, awaiting trial on charges linked to this case and additional armed robberies across Central Florida.

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