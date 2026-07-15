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Army & Air Force Exchange holds hiring events for veterans July 25

Veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses can participate

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
2018 Veterans resource fair, hiring event held Oct. 19 in Richmond, IN
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will host hiring events at nearly 120 PXs, BXs and distribution centers worldwide on July 25 for National Hire a Veteran Day.

The events will offer on-the-spot interviews and information about jobs with the Exchange.

In the days leading up to the hiring events, participating locations in the continental U.S. and Europe will also offer resume help, interview preparation and assistance translating military experience into civilian job skills.

Veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses can participate.

The Exchange said veterans make up about 10% of its workforce. Benefits may include paid leave, medical insurance, flexible schedules and the ability to count military service toward retirement eligibility.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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