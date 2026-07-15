Study: Volusia County has the highest motorcycle fatality rate in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County had the highest motorcycle fatality rate among Florida counties included in a new analysis of federal crash data.

Researchers working for Andrew Pickett Law reviewed motorcycle fatalities recorded in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System from 2015 through 2024.

The analysis found 367 motorcyclist deaths in Volusia County during that period, equal to 6.22 deaths per 10,000 residents.

Flagler County ranked second with 57 deaths and a rate of 4.34 per 10,000 residents. Citrus and Pasco counties followed.

Brevard County ranked ninth, Lake County ranked 17th, Osceola County ranked 22nd, Orange County ranked 26th and Seminole County ranked 29th.

Miami-Dade County recorded the highest overall number of motorcyclist deaths, with 647, but ranked 23rd by population-adjusted rate.

Motorcycle deaths in Florida

The analysis excluded counties with fewer than 50 motorcycle fatalities over the 10-year period.

Because the rankings compare deaths with total county population rather than the number of registered motorcycles, riders, vehicle miles traveled or major motorcycle events, the results should be described as a population-based fatality rate, not a direct measure of an individual rider’s crash risk.

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