BuzzBallz will give away 34 pairs of custom chapz for new Tropic Tang launch

ORLANDO, Fla. — BuzzBallz has added a new orange-flavored ready-to-drink cocktail to its permanent lineup and is promoting it with a limited-edition apparel giveaway.

The new flavor, Tropic Tang, is described by the company as a tropical orange cocktail with a zesty finish.

To mark the launch, BuzzBallz created “Twangy Chapz,” orange faux-suede chaps with built-in side holsters that can hold up to six BuzzBallz containers. The outfit also includes yellow fringe, a pop-tab belt buckle, matching orange boxers and a small pocket for a drink umbrella.

Beginning at noon Eastern on July 22, adults 21 and older can enter for a chance to win one of 34 pairs through the BuzzBallz Instagram account.

To enter, participants must follow the account, like the giveaway post and comment with a “Twangy” alter ego name. Entries close at 5 p.m. July 24, and winners are expected to be notified July 27.

Alcohol is not included with the prize.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group