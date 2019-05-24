  • Arrest made in death of missing Mount Dora girl whose body was found in DeLand

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the death of a16-year-old Mount Dora girl whose partially decomposed body was discovered last year in DeLand, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday afternoon.

    Police said Justis Garrett's body was discovered on April 18, 2018, by a group of joggers in a wooded area along Gasline Road.

    Garrett had not been seen since her mother had dropped her off at Mount Dora High School on April 13, 2018.

    She was supposed to have ridden the bus home after school, but she never arrived. Her mother reported her missing the next day.

    FDLE: Foul play suspected in Mount Dora girl's death

