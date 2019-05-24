Tavares High School volleyball coach arrested on child porn charges, FDLE says

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tavares High School volleyball coach was arrested Thursday on possession of child pornography charges, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release.
FDLE’s Cybercrime Task Force in Orlando arrested Darrin Williams, 53, at his Mount Dora home on North Clayton Street.
Agents said they received a tip that a device from Williams' residential Internet was being used to access and view images that appeared to be child pornography.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home where they found evidence of child pornography on his computer and seized the device for further analysis, FDLE said.
Williams was booked into the Lake County Jail without bail.
Williams not only coached volleyball at the school, but also coached for private club teams, FDLE said.
Agents said they do not believe there were victims related to his coaching, but anyone with information about potential victims is asked to please call FDLE’s Orlando office at (407) 245-0888.
