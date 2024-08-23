Arrest made in shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police say they’ve made an arrest in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Wymore 360 apartments at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired.

According to the police department, the caller said they heard one gunshot followed by what sounded like an argument but didn’t witness the actual shooting.

Police say a second person called, saying her boyfriend had been shot in the arm, and they were both headed to the hospital.

According to a police report, the second caller also identified the person who shot her boyfriend as 26-year-old Jason Nelson and said he lived in a unit at the same complex. She went on to describe the car Nelson regularly drove and provided a physical description of him, including what he was wearing when the shooting occurred.

According to the report, responding officers searched the area for Nelson’s car but weren’t able to find it. However, they did find a single nine-millimeter shell casing in the parking lot near Nelson’s apartment.

Police later interviewed the victim’s girlfriend at the hospital, who said she and Nelson had been living together at the complex and that the victim was only there to pick her up as she was moving out because of an argument she and Nelson had earlier in the day.

According to police, the victim’s girlfriend said she got into his car and told him to drive away as she watched Nelson walk towards them, draw a gun, and fire off one round through the windshield, striking the victim in his right arm. She said they then went directly to a hospital.

Police say as they interviewed the witness, they noticed she received multiple calls from Nelson’s cell phone.

According to police, Nelson later walked out of his apartment and went straight to officers who were still at the scene, at which point he was detained and taken to the Altamonte Springs Police Department for questioning.

During the interview, police say Nelson admitted to shooting at the victim’s car using a gun that was later found in his apartment.

Investigators ultimately arrested Nelson, charging him with attempted homicide and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, stemming from a previous arrest and conviction for armed robbery in Orange County.

Nelson is being held in the Seminole County jail on no bond.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his right shoulder and discharged from the hospital later that same night.

