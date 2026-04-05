Artemis II a stepping stone to sustained lunar presence

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — After more than 50 years, NASA is returning to the Moon, this time with plans to stay.

The Artemis II mission, a 10-day trip around the Moon with four astronauts, is a critical first step in building toward a sustained human presence.

NASA officials say the agency is taking a “building block” approach, learning from each mission before moving to more complex operations, such as landing crews and assembling systems in space.

Early plans for a moon base won’t look like science fiction, but instead a spread-out network of equipment and habitats, with billions already being invested to make long-term lunar living a reality.

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