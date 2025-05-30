Artists compete for best exhibit in Orlando Museum of Art contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art is awarding a $20,000 prize to the winner of its contemporary art exhibition.

Ten local artists are competing in the contest, where officials from the museum will choose which artist they believe had the best exhibit.

The museum held a preview on Friday for some of the pieces that will be voted on.

“It’s important to showcase the talent right here in our state and also foster these artists’ livelihood and showcasing their talent right here. There’s a lot of great talent in our state,” said the Orlando Museum of Art’s chief curator, Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon.

There was an opening party for the exhibit Friday, where guests voted on a “people’s choice exhibit.” The artist who wins that vote will receive $2,500.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group