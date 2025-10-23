Aston Martin to Develop 18-story luxury tower in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Aston Martin is set to bring luxury living to Daytona Beach Shores by partnering with Valor Capital to build an 18-story residential tower.

The high-end project, located on Atlantic Avenue, will feature 86 units.

The luxury building will also include a range of luxury amenities, including pools, a spa, a movie theater, and a racecar simulator.

The tower’s construction is scheduled to be completed by 2029, promising a unique blend of luxury and racing themes.

